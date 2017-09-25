Training offered for families of loved ones living with dementia

CONTACT: Serena Mounts at 314-374-2334 or email serena.mounts@gmail.com . Blair Sapeta at 916-920-2273 or 530-885-3904, and email at blairs@homeinstead.com .

WHO: Family, friends and caregivers of those living with Alzheimer’s or dementia. Area residents interested in learning more about Alzheimer’s and dementia. Care management team, Home Instead Senior Care.

The number of Americans living with Alzheimer's disease is expected to triple — from five million today to more than 16 million by 2050 — unless a cure is found.

As the number of people with Alzheimer's and other dementias increases, so too, will the need for communities to adapt and become more accessible to those living with the disease.

That is why three Home Instead Senior Care offices serving Sacramento are giving area residents the opportunity to learn more about this impactful disease.

Based on input from aging and dementia experts, the free "Practical Alzheimer's Solutions" program will provide community members with the education and support needed to interact with and care for those with Alzheimer's and other dementias.

This session is a part of Alzheimer's Learning Day programs from Home Instead Senior Care.

Free trainings are happening across North America to encourage communities to learn more about the disease, educate others and share what they have learned. For more information, visit AlzLearn.com.

About Alzheimer Learning Days

Alzheimer's Learning Day, Sept. 27, is a day established by Home Instead Senior Care to encourage communities to learn more about Alzheimer's and other dementia disorders, educate others, and share what they have learned.

Through this program people are encouraged to take a pledge to participate in the day, which features webinar trainings for family caregivers, senior care professionals and businesses.

The program also provides resources in the form of a monthly newsletter that provides tips for caring for those with Alzheimer's. For more information, visit AlzLearn.com.