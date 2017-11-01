Tiny stories with big emotional impact at Yuba Lit in Nevada City

WHAT: Yuba Lit: The Art of Flash Fiction features tiny stories with big emotional impact

Building on its hit move to Nevada City's National Hotel, the popular literary reading series Yuba Lit will present three rising writers of very short stories with big emotional impact at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, in the National Hotel's dining room.

Seating is cabaret-style, with the National Bar open for no-host beverages. The featured readings will be capped by a Q&A with the writers about their inspiration and process.

The genre of flash fiction — tiny stories that deliver intense character, plot, and image in fewer than 2,000 words — has exploded in popularity over the last decade.

Yuba Lit is thrilled to present three skilled practitioners of high-payoff brevity: Chico author and CSU Chico literature professor Rob Davidson, and San Francisco writers Laurie Ann Doyle and Jenny Bitner.

The evening opens with Yuba Lit's lively round of audience "flash readings," in which attendees who bring a poem or a page are given raffle tickets at the door, and five are drawn to share their work at the mike.

All three of Yuba Lit's featured November readers are highly accomplished in the literary world, publishing stories with top journals and earning accolades for their artistry.

The authors

Kirkus Reviews calls Rob Davidson's new collection Spectators "a small but mighty collection of textual snapshots … Flash fiction at its best."

Davidson's previous story collections are The Farther Shore and Field Observations. His fiction, essays and interviews have appeared in top journals including ZYZZYVA, Hayden's Ferry Review, and Indiana Review. He teaches creative writing and American literature at California State University, Chico.

Jenny Bitner is a San Francisco poet turned fiction writer whose work has been published in Mississippi Review, The Sun, Fence, Corium and PANK.

Her story "The Pamphleteer" was selected by Dave Eggers for Best American Nonrequired Reading and incorporated into an opera by The Paul Bailey Ensemble. Pine Press published Mother, a chapbook. She teaches fiction writing at the San Francisco Writers' Grotto.

Laurie Ann Doyle has been lauded by people like Best American Short Stories contributor Peter Orner, who calls Doyle's new story collection, World Gone Missing, "a gorgeous debut."

Honored with the Alligator Juniper National Fiction Award, Doyle's work has been anthologized in Road Story, the Livingston Press Fiction Anthology, and Speak and Speak Again. She teaches creative writing at UC Berkeley Extension.

"These are writers whose work grabs you and doesn't let you go," said Yuba Lit founder Rachel Howard. "At the same time, mere sensationalism is not the game here. Rob, Jenny, and Laurie each care deeply about literature as an art conveyed through language, about depths of human investigation and the power of poetic imagery.

"I'm thrilled to bring them to our area, and to present them in a warm, approachable atmosphere where the audience can mingle and our thriving local writing community can gather."

Founded in 2015, Yuba Lit is now a fiscally sponsored project of Nevada County Arts, a 501c3 not-for-profit organization. Donations to Yuba Lit are tax deductible, and the $10 cover at the door, payable by cash or check, supports Yuba Lit's operational costs.

Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended to ensure best view of the readers. Audience members can reserve their general seating ticket by emailing yubalit@gmail.com with their name and number of guests.

Yuba Lit's website is http://www.yubalit.org. The series also has a Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/yubalit.