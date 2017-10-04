Ticket to the Love Train

Best known as members of the local old-time country band Ragged But Right, this local duo has taken another fork in the musical road toward '60s southern soul music.

Their new band, Love Train, celebrates the style of rhythm & blues and soul music that sprang from the rural south in the '60s.

Jonathan Lyerly and Karel Hendee have taken what appears to be a radical turn in their musical life, but the change makes perfect sense.

The connection between Appalachian mountain music and southern soul is that both are the soul of the rural south, common folk expressing themselves through music.

You can expect to hear some great rhythm & blues and soul music from Love Train when they play at 151 Union Square on Friday from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Attendees can expect to hear songs like In the Midnight Hour, Dock of the Bay, and When a Man Loves a Woman.

Names like Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett and Aretha Franklin are familiar to music lovers everywhere, but the behind-the-scenes human aspect of the story is what excites Jonathan Lyerly.

"In most cases, the people that created this music were of very humble beginnings, with little prospects for the future," said Lyerly.

"It was a simpler time when a young local bellhop named Percy Sledge would be brought in to Fame Studios to record Muscle Shoals' first major hit When a Man loves a Woman," he said.

Lyerly, lead singer and lead guitarist, grew up listening to soulful '60s songs, so always wanted to start a soul band. He has played in local bands Steadyhand, Sgt. Funky, and Action Zone, and in theatrical productions.

Bassist and vocalist Karel Hendee's musical roots started with dance. Music with strong and interesting rhythms, passionate vocals, and a soulful message inspired her on the dance floor, and continue to drive her musically.

She has appeared in local bands Steadyhand, Sgt. Funky, and the Heifer Belles.

Trombonist Phil Kember has worked all over Europe and the US, playing on movie sound tracks, records, and in TV shows.

On trumpet, SF Bay Area native John DeBoer brings years of experience to the band.

Saxophonist Jerry Grant rounds out the horn section. Grant is also an accomplished composer for film and television, and Music In The Mountains.

Drummer Beau Askew holds down the funky beat, and is in demand as a teacher, session player, and live performer.