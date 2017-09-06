Theatre By the Book presents: ‘Talley’s Folly’

TICKETS: $10 Suggested Donation, tickets are available online at http://www.minersfoundry.org , by phone 530-265-5040 or in person at the Miners Foundry, or at the door.

WHO: Sierra Stages and Miners Foundry Cultural Center present Theater By the Book: Tally’s Folly

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, Sierra Stages and the Miners Foundry will present the romantic comedy "Talley's Folly."

Written by Lanford Wilson, directed by Sara Noah and featuring guest readers Nadia White and John Bivens, "Talley's Folly" is part of Theater By the Book, a series of informal play readings for the community.

Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play is set at a deserted Victorian boathouse on the Talley place in Lebanon, Missouri in 1944.

Matt Friedman, an accountant from St. Louis, has arrived to plead his love to Sally Talley, the susceptible, but uncertain daughter of the family.

Bookish, erudite, totally honest and delightfully funny, Matt refuses to accept Sally's rebuffs and her fears that her family would never approve of their marriage.

Charming and indomitable, he gradually overcomes her defenses, telling his innermost secrets to his loved one and, in return, learning hers as well.

Recommended Stories For You

Gradually he awakens Sally to the possibilities of a life together until, in the final, touching moments of the play, it is clear that they are two kindred spirits who have truly found each other — two "lame ducks" who, in their union, will find a wholeness rare in human relationships.

"I suppose I am a romantic at heart and still believe it is never too late to find love," says Noah on why she was attracted to the play. "I love the uniqueness of Sally and Matt's story; Lanford Wilson was a master at bringing characters to life."

Noah, who currently teaches Drama and English at Bear River High School, asked local actors White and Biven to read the part of the two lovers, after seeing their incredible chemistry in Barefoot in the Park with Legacy Productions.

Bivens is a founding member, writer, director, and performer of the sketch comedy groups "The Best Friends Club" and "Tomorrow the World".

He has also appeared in LeGacy Presents' productions of "Dracula", "The Crucible" and "A Christmas Story."

White has performed onstage as well as behind the scenes in the Nevada County theatre community since 1998.

She has appeared in LeGacy Presents' productions of "Crimes of the Heart", "Dracula", "A Christmas Story", and "The Dixie Swim Club."

Wilson, who passed away in 2011, is considered one of America's greatest 20th century playwrights and Talley's Folly is recognized as his most famous play.

It was first produced in 1979 by the Circle Repertory Company, Judd Hirsch and Trish Hawkins starred in the two roles; it won the Pulitzer Prize and the Drama Critics' Circle Award in 1980.

The New York Post described the play as, "… the simplest, the most lyrical play Wilson has written — a funny, sweet, touching and marvelously written and contrived love poem for an apple and an orange."

Nearly forty-years later audiences still find the play to be enchanting, funny, and moving.