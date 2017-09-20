Theatre at the movies

TICKETS: $18 Adults, $15 Seniors, Children 12 and under & students with ID; Available online at http://www.sierratheaters.com/ntlive or at the Sierra Cinemas Box Office

Sierra Cinemas presents the latest offering from London's National Theatre this September with a radical production of Gabriel Garcia Lorca's powerful masterpiece, Yerma.

This critically acclaimed theatrical phenomenon comes to audiences from the Young Vic in London and will show live at Sierra Cinemas at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, with an encore showing at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The incredible Billie Piper (Penny Dreadful, Great Britain) returns in her award-winning role.

A young woman is driven to the unthinkable by her desperate desire to have a child in Simon Stone's radical production of Lorca's achingly powerful masterpiece.

Set in contemporary London, Piper's portrayal of a woman in her thirties desperate to conceive builds with elemental force to a staggering, shocking, climax.

The sold out production has been called "an extraordinary theatrical triumph" (The Times) and "stunning, searing, unmissable" (Mail on Sunday).

Billie Piper's lead performance is described as "spellbinding" (The Evening Standard), "astonishing" (iNews) and "devastatingly powerful" (The Daily Telegraph).

Please note that this broadcast does not have an interval and contains strobe light effects.

National Theatre Live is an initiative by the National Theatre to broadcast live performances onto cinema screens around the world.

Since its first season in June 2009, over 1.8 million people have experienced the work of National Theatre Live in 700 cinemas in 25 countries.

Tickets for Yerma are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors, students, and children 12 and under.

Advance tickets are available now at the Sierra Cinemas box office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com.

Sierra Cinemas is located at 840-C East Main Street at the corner of Hughes Road in Grass Valley.