Community Beyond Violence (formerly Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Coalition) is proud to be working with Center for the Arts on a special production of Eve Ensler's award-winning play, "The Vagina Monologues," to raise money and awareness to benefit victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Western Nevada County.

This special evening takes place Oct. 6, and is intended to re-introduce Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Coalition to the community under its new name, "Community Beyond Violence."

The cast includes Allison Kirk, Barbara DeHart, Carol Scofield, Elisa Parker, Hilary Hodge, Hollie Grimaldi-Flores, Jill Erickson, Juliet Gobert, Karen Chizek, Tracy Pepper and Wendy Willoughby.

It is guaranteed to be an emotionally affecting and moving experience for all who attend.

The play delves into consensual and nonconsensual sexual experiences, body image, genital mutilation, direct and indirect encounters with reproduction, sex work, and several other topics through the eyes of women of diverse ages, races, sexualities, and life experiences.

The original production starred Ensler in 1996, and has since been restaged and recast to enable local monologists to produce the play in order to benefit groups working to end violence against women and girls.

This event offers community members the opportunity to participate in a global movement that celebrates and honors the women and girls in their life and community, to be part of a collective voice, a voice that refuses to be ignored, a voice that says NO to violence against women.

Community Beyond Violence is an organization that seeks to end all forms of interpersonal violence by engaging the community, empowering individuals, and reducing violence through prevention.

Services include crisis counseling, support groups, and assistance with obtaining temporary restraining orders, an emergency shelter and 24-hour crisis line.

Prevention efforts include working in the local schools and various organizations to emphasize healthy relationships, non-violent communication, how to identify abusive behavior and safe intervention techniques.

There will be an exclusive reception and hors d'oeuvre party held prior to the event, sponsored by Kane's Family Restaurant, for "invite only" guests.

If you are interested in supporting Community Beyond Violence's programs, please visit http://www.DVSAC.org to make a contribution or call Stephanie, executive director of outreach, for more information at 530-272-2046.

Tickets for The Vagina Monologues are available now for $27 at the Center's box office.

Please visit http://www.centerforthearts.org for more information.

About Community Beyond Violence

Community Beyond Violence (formerly Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Coalition) has served Western Nevada County since 1978 providing crisis intervention and prevention services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Coalition's mission is to offer resources for building healthy relationships and to work with community partners to provide services for healing the effects of interpersonal violence.