‘The Stones Cry Out’ film showing Wednesday | TheUnion.com

A film chronicling the history of Palestinian Christians from the establishment of the State of Israel in l948 to the present time will be shown 7 p.m. Wednesday at Nevada City United Methodist Church, 433 Broad St., Nevada City.

The film, “The Stones Cry Out,” is by Palestinian Filmmaker Yasmine Perni. The film will be shown free to the public.

The film is subtitled, “Voices of the Palestinian Christians.” Several thousand Palestinian Christians, descendants of the very first followers of Jesus, continue to live in Israel, in the Israeli occupied territory of the West Bank, and in the Gaza Strip. Christians have lived in Palestine for over 2,000 years and represent some of the oldest Christian communities in the world, which include Orthodox, Catholic, Maronite, Lutheran, Episcopalian, and several Protestant denominations.

The film begins with a historical account of the creation of the state of Israel in 1948, which resulted in tens of thousands of Palestinian villagers being removed, or required to leave, their ancestral homes. The film notes that this action was officially dubbed, “Operation Broom,” sweeping the hills and valleys in Galilee of Palestinians to make way for Jewish settlers in the newly created state of Israel. The film then explores the struggle and life of the Christian communities following the 1967 “Six-day War,” after which Israel took military control of the entire region, resulting in the development of Jewish settlements, the construction of a separation wall, and in the consequent restrictions imposed upon those residing in these occupied territories.

Perni is clear and intentional to offer the viewer an intimate look at how life today is very difficult, not just for Christians, but for all who are living in the Israeli occupied territories. Because of the separation wall, and many other restrictive measures, Palestinians have very limited access to their farms, schools, places of work, water, and health care. The film points out that many Christians have left Palestine because of the difficulties they faced living under the military rule imposed by Israel. Leading Palestinian Christians are interviewed, describing the unwavering and sometimes desperate struggle to resist Israel’s occupation, to stand up for their rights, to stop the unlawful destruction of their homes, and to stay on their land.

The film is being presented by the Nevada City United Methodist Church and Society Committee and the Palestine-Israel Working Group of Nevada County. For more information, the church office number is (530) 265-2797.