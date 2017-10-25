The songs of Bob Dylan by Joan Osborne at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley

WHERE: The Center for the Arts

Joan Osborne: Sings the "Songs of Bob Dylan" CD Release Concert with Will Champlin opening.

WHO: The Center for the Arts presents

The music of Bob Dylan will be the focus of Joan Osborne's CD release concert at The Center for the Arts in downtown Grass Valley on Thursday.

Osborne has earned a reputation as one of the great voices of her generation. A multi-platinum selling recording artist and seven-time Grammy nominee, the soulful vocalist has performed alongside many notable artists, including Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Luciano Pavarotti, Emmylou Harris, Taj Mahal, and Mavis Staples, to name a few.

On "Songs of Bob Dylan," released on Sept. 1, Osborne unleashes her sizable gifts as a vocalist and interpreter upon Dylan's celebrated canon with performances honed by her time spent performing "Joan Osborne Sings The Songs Of Bob Dylan," two critically acclaimed two-week residencies at New York City's Café Carlyle in March 2016 and 2017.

The album spans Dylan's beloved standards from the '60s and '70s ("Masters of War," "Highway 61 Revisited," "Rainy Day Women #12 & 35," "Buckets of Rain," "Tangled Up In Blue") to some of Osborne's favorites from his later albums, including "Dark Eyes" (from 1985's Empire Burlesque), "Ring Them Bells" (from 1989's Oh Mercy), "Tryin' To Get To Heaven" (from 1997's Time Out of Mind), and "High Water" (from 2001's Love and Theft).

"Songs of Bob Dylan" is a follow up to the singer's 2014 album, "Love and Hate," and 2012's Grammy-nominated "Bring It On Home."

AllMusic has called her "the most gifted vocalist of her generation and a singer who understands the nuance of phrase, time, and elocution."

The Kentucky native famously got her start performing her own songs in New York City's downtown rock clubs, around the time that she began to rediscover Dylan's work with "Oh Mercy."

In 2003, Osborne joined the surviving members of The Grateful Dead and had the chance to sing with Dylan, their co-headliner.

Opening the concert will be singer/songwriter Will Champlin.

Born and raised in Los Angeles into a musical family, Champlin holds his own from playing piano on Michael Jacksons last record, reaching top three of season five of "The Voice," to most recently co-writing "Wolves" from One Directions "Made in The AM" record.

A graduate of Berklee College of Music, Champlin has toured as a musician with Santana, Billy Ray Cyrus, Glen Frey of the Eagles and more.

His songwriting work on Heather Headley's 2010 "Audience of One" earned him two Grammy wins. Propelled by a loyal and amazing fanbase known as "The #Champs" he was able to reach the Billboard hot 100 with his rendition of "At Last."