‘The Sam and Adele Show’ a mix of emotions | TheUnion.com

Go to a master class, hop on the horse with a high planes drifter, care-take a stubborn parent, and deal with unexpected visitors while packing up to move away.

Sam and Adele Mills, alongside three other local actors, will take their audience on a wild ride during the Third Annual Nugget Fringe Theater Festival in Downtown Grass Valley, according to a press release.

The theatrical variety show will be presented twice at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains Jan. 21 and Jan. 22.

“The Sam and Adele Show” begins with a monologue by Adele Mills depicting Marie Callas teaching a master class where she expects her students to take singing as seriously as she does.

Sam Mills will perform his epic cowboy poem.

“It’s a terrific tale called ‘The Saga of Lonesome Joe,’ and it rivals ‘The Rhyme of the Ancient Mariner,” Sam Mills said.

In another act within the Sam and Adele Show, actors Mary May Vereen and Melinda Thomas play a mother and daughter as they both confront the reality of the mother’s stubborn senility.

In the final scene, Keith Porter joins Sam and Adele in short play about a grieving couple who are forced to host unexpected visitors while they prepare to move away from a neighborhood where they have lived for many years.

This show was born after Sam Mills wrote his epic poem. A theater festival is not exactly the place to premier a 23-minute-long poem, he said,

Therefore he and his wife invited several of their friends to create a performance that included the poem as well as skits they had worked on but never premiered.

Though each scene does not go together like a typical play, both the mother and daughter scene, and the moving scene deal with awkward and uncomfortable situations, while the monologue and the poem reveal biographical information about the characters being performed.

“The monologue and the two scenes fit together, but the epic poem definitely diverges from a stage theatrical performance […] But if it wasn’t for the epic poem, none of this would have come together in the first place,” Sam Mills said.

“The Sam and Adele Show” is just one of 35 eclectic acts at this year’s Nugget Fringe Theater Festival. While the Nugget Fringe is only in its third year in Grass Valley, Fringe Festivals have spread around the world since their inception in 1947 in Edinburg, Scotland.

Grace Forrest is a freelance writer in Grass Valley. She can be reached at Gracefiddler@gmail.com.