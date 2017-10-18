The photography of Burning Man

At the next Nevada County Camera Club meeting on Monday, club president Douglas Hooper will share photographs and stories from his participation in the Burning Man festival, an event held once a year where tens of thousands of people gather in Nevada's Black Rock Desert to celebrate community, art, and self-reliance.

Hooper has attended Burning Man every year since 1999 and has been selected as a member of the official Photo Documentation team four times (2009, 2010, 2011, and 2014).

Every year during Burning Man, Hooper contributes to the celebration by giving away his prints.

"I walk or bike up to strangers, take out my stack of about 25 4×6's, offer them and say pick out your favorite and keep it," said Hooper. "People love this. It's a wonderful way to have a pleasant social interaction any time I want."

Hooper is an accomplished professional, beginning his career in the San Francisco bay area shooting hundreds of weddings and portraits before the age of digital cameras.

He currently teaches photography at the adult school level and offers workshops on a variety of photographic skills. His presentation is certain to be entertaining and informative.

During the second half of the meeting, club members will showcase their photographs for critique. Categories for submitted photos include: black & white, color, nature/landscapes, nature/wildlife, travel, technical, photojournalism, people, and creative interpretation.