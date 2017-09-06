The Nevada City Film Festival is here!

WHERE: Various locations throughout Nevada City; Festival HQ at Miners Foundry, 325 Spring St., Nevada City

The 17th annual Nevada City Film Festival will officially begin Sept. 8 and continue through Sept. 15 in various venues throughout downtown Nevada City.

With over 100 films, a virtual reality and multimedia pavilion, and four special After Dark events, the annual festival is shaping up to be a week of thought-provoking entertainment.

With all that the festival entails, the films remain the focus of what has been dubbed "The Sundance of the Sierra" by Sacramento News & Review.

Sept. 9 will find Nevada City Film Festival partnering with sponsors Music In The Mountains and InConcert Sierra for the Nevada County premiere of SCORE: A Film Music Documentary at the Nevada Theatre at 7 p.m.

The film brings Hollywood's elite composers together to give viewers a privileged look inside the musical challenges and creative secrecy of the world's most international music genre: the film score.

A film composer is a musical scientist of sorts, and the influence they have to complement a film and garner powerful reactions from global audiences can be a daunting task to take on.

The documentary contains interviews with dozens of film composers who discuss their craft and the magic of film music while exploring the making of the most iconic and beloved scores in history: "James Bond", "Star Wars," "Indiana Jones," "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Titanic," "The Social Network," "Mad Max: Fury Road," and "Psycho."

For younger audiences, the festival will present their Children's Program — SHINE ON! — at 1 p.m., Sept. 9, in the Osborn Woods Hall at the Miners Foundry.

The program is a collection of The Best Animated Films from the Children's Film Festival Seattle 2017.

They ask the question: What makes you shine? The characters in these sweet and funny films have special things that make them glow and grow. Join them as they play with their friends and families, discover new things about themselves, and embark on journeys to near and far. Children are free when accompanied by an adult.

Included in their Matters of Spirit program — showing 3 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Miners Foundry — is the 30-minute film Ram Dass: Going Home, a profound and poetic encounter with cultural and spiritual icon Ram Dass, at his home on Maui toward the end of his life.

This program also includes Defend the Sacred (Standing Rock), an award-winning short documentary that attempts to capture the spirit of Indigenous people at Standing Rock.

Rounding out the program are two short films that also examine compassion and an abiding send of the sacred in a material world.

Another documentary Olancho, directed by Christopher Valdes and Theodore Griswold, about a group of musicians who regularly perform for some of the most powerful drug cartels in Honduras.

Their songs glorify the traffickers who have destroyed their country, and who sometimes threaten the lives of their loved ones, but when one of the musicians writes a song that angers a dangerous drug cartel, the musician is forced to flee his home.

From a remote cabin in North Carolina, Manuel recounts his narrow escape from death and describes the challenges of assimilating into a new world as an undocumented immigrant. Olancho screens at 5 p.m Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Nevada Theatre.

And for those fascinated by Transcendental Meditation, the festival will show Shadows of Paradise at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8, at the Nevada Theatre.

With intimate access to two of Transcendental Meditation's leaders ­— filmmaker David Lynch and dedicated disciple Bobby Roth — Shadows of Paradise documents the Movement's metamorphosis following the death of founder Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

Having grown up within the Movement, director Sebastian Lange approaches his subject through an introspective and essayistic lens, seeking to reconcile TM's present-day incarnation with the teachings and practices that have shaped his worldview.

Filmmaker Sky Bergman's Lives Well Lived celebrates the incredible wit, wisdom and experiences of seniors aged 75 to 100 years old. Through their intimate memories and inspiring personal histories encompassing over 3000 years of experience, forty people share their secrets and insights to living a meaningful life. The documentary will screen at 7 p.m. Sept. 10, at the Miners Foundry.

This is only six of twenty film programs presented at the film festival this year. Having received a record number of 700 film submissions, the Nevada City Film Festival have crafted seven days of the best in independent and international film.

For more information and for tickets visit http://www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com.