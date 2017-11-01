The Magic Carpet fundraiser sale to support women weavers of Afghanistan in Nevada City

With the goal of raising funds for Barakat, a non-profit organization supporting women weavers, their families, and their weaving communities in Pakistan and Afghanistan, The Magic Carpet is celebrating its 37th anniversary with a four-day only 30 percent off store-wide sale.

Through the sale, from Saturday through Tuesday, they have a target of raising $1,000 which will enable four girls to attend high school for a year.

The Magic Carpet sources its rugs from ethical, sustainable Cultural Survival Projects such as Barakat, with a vision of not only bringing beauty to our homes, but also to those who produce these extraordinary hand-knotted, vegetable dyed woven works of art.

Barakat's vision was born in 1986, when rug producers Chris Walter and Pakistan-based Habibullah Karimi decided to transform the poor quality of the Afghan-Turkmen rugs, by re-invigorating the cultural genius of the weaving communities.

They brought back the forgotten skills and techniques of using vegetable dyes in hand-knotted carpet production. Through Walter's creative vision, hundreds of carpet designs with a magnificent palette of vegetable dyes are being woven in Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and Nepal.

Working closely with the rug weaving communities, Walter and Karimi experienced first-hand how families suffered from lack of education.

Barakat has effectively reduced poverty and increased quality of life by giving the weaving communities, especially women and girls, access to quality education, health care and human rights programs.

After opening their first school in Pakistan in 1994, they went on to establishing 5 more schools, run entirely by a native staff and multiple literacy programs at no cost to the students. It serves more than 3,000 women and children each year.

Guests are invited to attend the anniversary weekend and come see the Cultural Survival masterpieces, including a shipment of over 150 new rugs, many of which will be in the new exhibit in the gallery at 408 Broad Street, Nevada City.

The four-day sale will be followed by a 20 percent off storewide sale from Nov. 8 through Jan. 15, 2018.

All sales will benefit the women weavers of Afghanistan.

For more information contact The Magic Carpet at 530-265-9229 or visit http://www.themagiccarpet.biz.