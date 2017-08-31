The Hangout is open!

In providing The Hangout, a fun and safe after-school gathering place, Grace Lutheran Church has been serving the Grass Valley/Nevada City Community for eight years.

The Hangout began welcoming students for the 2017-18 School Year on Aug. 21, and will host every day school is in session, from 2:30 to 6 p.m.

Parents, guardians and families are encouraged to stop by and tour The Hangout, as well as meet Director Deaconess Froh, Pastor Kent Schaaf and volunteers.

The Hangout at Grace Lutheran Church is located next to Nevada Union High School at 1979 Ridge Road, Grass Valley.

The church is God's sanctuary for not only high school students but for everyone.

Please join us every Sunday at 9 a.m. to hear more about all that God provides for you, your family and all.

Grace Lutheran continues to commemorate and celebrate the historic reformation that took place within the Christian church 500 years ago with a special "Reformation Sermon Series" on the Small Catechism.

For more information about The Hangout and The Reformation Sermon Series, please telephone Grace Lutheran Church at 530-273-7043 or visit the website at http://gracelutherangv.org/.

Grace Lutheran Church is the sponsor of "The Lutheran Hour" broadcast on KNCO Radio every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m.