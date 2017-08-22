‘The Big Lebowski’ at Movies Under The Pines

The cult favorite "The Big Lebowski" will be screened on Saturday as the final installment of this year's Movies Under The Pines series, presented by Nevada City Film Festival. The screening will take place at Nevada City's Pioneer Park.

"The Big Lebowski" tells the tale of Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski (Jeff Bridges), a laid-back burnout who coincidentally shares a name with a wealthy tycoon. The latter Lebowski's young airhead wife is in debt to some shady characters which leads to a series of events that finds The Dude seeking restitution for a ruined rug, which really tied the room together.

The film, directed by the Coen Brothers (Fargo, Raising Arizona), has achieved cult status and has gone on to become one of the most beloved and oft-quoted films in recent history. The late Roger Ebert gave the film a rare 4/4 rating, calling it "perfect." John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, and Julianne Moore round out the all-star cast.

A costume contest will take place directly before the movie begins, with cash prizes being awarded in both individual and group categories. White Russians — the drink of choice for The Dude — will be offered in addition to a selection of beer from Ol' Republic Brewery and wine from Chacewater Winery. Non-alcoholic beverages, popcorn, and other snacks will also be for sale.

In addition to delighting audiences, Nevada City Film Festival Director Jesse Locks says that the Movies Under The Pines series is an effort to educate moviegoers on the upcoming film festival, which takes place Sept. 8-15 this year. "MUTP is an important series to the Nevada City Film Festival because it helps is reach new audiences and share with them the magic we bring to the community every September."

Gates open at 7 p.m. and the film will begin around 8:30 p.m., or dusk. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and low-backed chairs, and to dress in layers. No outside alcohol is permitted and no smoking is allowed within the venue.

The Big Lebowski is rated R, and is not recommended for young viewers.