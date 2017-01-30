‘The Artist’s Way’ free intro Feb. 7 | TheUnion.com

Creativity mentor Maxima Kahn will presents a free introduction to the “Artist’s Way” from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Inner Path, 200 Commercial St, Nevada City.

In the workshop, Maxima will share engaging stories and practical information about the “Artist’s Way” course, which begins Feb. 28. She will guide participants in an experiential process to connect with their own creativity and direction for their lives now.

Based on the book The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (over 2 million copies sold worldwide), the 13-week course is for creative people of all kinds and anyone wishing for more creativity, passion and fulfillment in their lives. The course has been shown to be powerfully effective for freeing your creativity in whatever forms it appears, opening long-held blocks, and paving the way for a meaningful, joyful life.

Space is limited. Email max@brilliantplayground.com or call her at (530) 263-9780 to sign up. To find out more about The Artist’s Way, visit http://www.brilliantplayground.com/artistsway.