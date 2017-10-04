The '60s will come alive at the American Association of University Women Nevada County Branch's, "All About Unique Women — The '60s Revolution" with era music, fashion, vehicles, nostalgia and more.

Held at the historic North Star House on Sunday, the 6th annual "All About Unique Women" educational scholarship fundraiser spotlights the unique contributions of women in the 1960s — from Mary Tyler Moore and Mary Quant to Gloria Steinem and Betty Friedan to Janis Joplin and Grace Slick, among others.

Think tie-dye, bellbottoms and mini-skirts, not to mention smiley faces, the Beatles and Beach Boys, flower power and summer of love.

This year's event will once again feature a vintage fashion history showcase, produced by Cherie Oliver of Yesteryear Sierra.

"The event is almost a history lesson, showing the changing roles and fashions of women of the era, from women's rights activists to bouffant hairdos and go-go boots," said Oliver. "We're representing leading figures from that time, dressed in authentic vintage clothing like they might have worn."

Local favorite Then Again trio will fill the air with popular '60s music, encouraging the audience to sing and dance along.

Then Again's James May, Kathy Chastain, and Steve Nicholson will perform a wide range of music, from the surf sounds to Motown to protest songs that helped set the tone for the decade.

"We are jazzed about this year's event and are ready to 'twist and shout' as we celebrate women and their unique contributions in the '60s," said Fran Erickson, co-chair of the event.

"Attendees can experience the era through the lively history and fashion lesson, groove to the music of Then Again, stroll through and bid on our silent auction offerings, and so much more," said Erickson.

"It's going to be a blast! While we encourage attendees to dress in '60s garb, everyone is welcome to just come as they are to this fab fundraiser for our scholarship programs in Nevada County," said fellow co-chair Melanie Heckel.

"Since All About Unique Women began in 2012, we've provided more than 25 scholarships to Nevada County high school and Sierra College graduates," said Heckel.

Tickets are $25. They can be purchased at The Book Seller, SPD Nevada City, Briar Patch, via PayPal on the branch website or by sending a check to AAUW-NC event, P.O. Box 326, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

In addition to the fashion show and entertainment, the afternoon event will give attendees a chance to check out period vehicles and cultural displays as well as the silent auction, which promises to tempt with "out of sight" gift baskets and original artwork among the hip offerings.

Admission includes tastings of award-winning Chacewater wines and tasty appetizers reminiscent of the '60s.

All About Unique Women, The '60s Revolution will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, at The North Star House, 12075 Old Auburn Road, Grass Valley.

A limited number of tickets will be available at the event. Proceeds from the event benefit the American Association of University Women Nevada County Branch's scholarship programs.

About American Association of University Women

Since 1881, American Association of University Women has been empowering women. Its mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research.

Formed in 1937, the Nevada County American Association of University Women, Nevada County Branch raises funds to provide college scholarships for local women; to support the national Educational Opportunity Fund and its fellowship grants; and to send local girls to the Tech Trek summer camp for science, technology, engineering, and math.