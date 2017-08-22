Terry Riley’s Grand Piano Weekend in Camptonville
August 22, 2017
KNOW & GO:
WHO: ZOFO, Barbara Higbie, and Sarah Cahill
WHAT: Terry Riley presents the 2017 Sri Moonshine Music Series’ Grand Piano Weekend!
WHEN: Friday, at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.): ZOFO
Saturday at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.): Barbara Higbie
Sunday at 3 p.m. (doors open at 2 p.m.): Sarah Cahill
WHERE: Camptonville Community Center, 15333 Cleveland Avenue, Camptonville
TICKETS: $25/$20 for members, available at brownpapertickets.com/event/2861013,
brownpapertickets.com/event/2861025, brownpapertickets.com/event/2861042,
Rebel Ridge Organics, and the Briarpatch Community Market.
INFO: http://terryriley.net/moonshine_music_series.htm or contact: 530-288-3655 for Camptonville Community Center membership and other information.
Just think of the amazing array of sounds that come from the 88 keys of a grand piano.
Now prepare to be astonished as your sonic imagination expands Friday through Sunday at the Grand Piano Weekend of Contemporary Music. This extraordinary event offers a stunning conclusion to the second season of Terry Riley's Sri Moonshine Music series at the Camptonville Community Center.
The fun begins at 7 p.m. Friday, with the four-hands of ZOFO, who have electrified audiences from Tokyo to Carnegie Hall and wowed audiences in Grass Valley for InConcert Sierra. ZOFO, which is shorthand for 20-finger orchestra: ZO = 20; FO = finger orchestra, features the flying fingers of Eva-Maria Zimmermann and Keisuke Nakagoshi.
The Grammy nominated duo exclusively performs works from the 20th and 21st centuries. Their artistry has been described as "feisty," featuring "athletic precision, always mindful of how much joy there is in the music." Visually they are a treat to watch; a critic noted: "There was something sensual and almost erotic about watching these two pianists weave upper limbs while performing so seamlessly as one."
The next night, Saturday also at 7 p.m., Grammy-nominated, Bammy award winning composer, pianist, singer-songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Barbara Higbie brings her gifts to town.
She has made her mark on more than 65 albums for an array of artists such as Carlos Santana, Darol Anger, and Laurie Lewis. The LA Times declared: "Higbie generated energy and enthusiasm whenever she was on stage, like a jolt of bright sunlight." There's no telling what Barbara will do: will she step away from the keyboard and pick up her fiddle? Her guitar? We'll just have to see. If we're very, very lucky, she will sing.
This special weekend wraps up Sunday with a special 3 p.m. matinee presentation by Sarah Cahill. Her discography includes over twenty albums; her 2013 release "A Sweeter Music on the Other Minds" label features musical reflections on war by eighteen composer/activists.
Cahill recently finished recording a five-CD set of Terry Riley's solo and four-hand music with pianist Regina Schaffer for release this fall on the Irritable Hedgehog label. In addition to Terry's music, Cahill has commissioned, premiered, and recorded numerous compositions for solo piano by John Adams, Yoko Ono, and many others. She is on the faculty of the San Francisco Conservatory and curates a monthly series of new music concerts at the new Berkeley Art Museum.
Tickets can be purchased at the Briarpatch Coop, Rebel Ridge Organics Nursery in Camptonville, and at http://www.brownpapertickets.com.
