Talking Dreads plays Friday at Crazy Horse | TheUnion.com

Talking Dreads plays Friday at Crazy Horse

Talking Dreads plays Friday at Crazy Horse

Talking Dreads, a Talking Heads tribute band with a Caribbean flavor, plays 9:30 p.m. Friday at Crazy Horse Saloon, Nevada City. $10. Lead singer Mystic Bowie was a member of the Tom Tom Club along with former members of the Talking Heads. http://talkingdreads.com/

