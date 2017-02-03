Tales of a Tahoe Rim Trail hike | TheUnion.com

Avid writer and hiker Jesse Locks will share her story about hiking 165 miles around Lake Tahoe during an “Armchair Trek” lecture for Bear Yuba Land Trust on Feb. 9.

Locks, founder of Folk Trails Hiking Club, took 15 days to hike the Tahoe Rim Trail in the summer of 2015.

Locks hiked with 12 strangers around the lake, the sixth largest in the U.S.

Locks started Folk Trails Hiking Club to help her train for her first thru-hike, but nothing could have prepared her for what she would learn while crossing some of the most beautiful terrain in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

Locks will present her story from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Gene Albaugh Community Room of the Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way, Nevada City. Donations are welcome.

Locks and her club have teamed up with the Bear Yuba Land Trust for the 52 Hike Challenge in 2017, encouraging the community to get outdoors and hike a local trail every week.

For more information, see http://www.bylt.org or call contact Laura Petersen at (530) 272-5994 x211 or laura@bylt.org. Cost for the event is free.

Join Trails Coordinator Bill Haire for this free Saturday morning stroll on the two-mile Litton Trail. Bill will share the history of BYLT’s first public access trail that weaves through an urban greenbelt in the vicinity of the Sierra College campus in Grass Valley. The greenbelt is a blend of small forest reserves associated with a country club, irrigation canal, community college, high school and retirement community in this area. The Litton trail ties them all together with lots of variety and interest. Considered easy to moderate with some paved section, hikers will walk a total of four miles and finish up just in time for lunch. This guided outing is part of a local series hosted by BYLT and Folk Trails Hiking Club, known as the 52 Hike Challenge. See box for upcoming events and see http://www.bylt.org for more information.