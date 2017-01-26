‘Tales of a Sexual Tomboy’ is ‘powerful, sexy, liberating’ | TheUnion.com

Tickets: at the door or online at http://www.nuggetfringe.com

Looking for empowerment in all the wrong places and equipped with bad boundaries from her hippie upbringing, Joyful Raven weaves together stories of the more hilarious and misguided moments from her treacherous path towards sexual liberation.

Raven will perform her raucous one-woman comedy, “Tales of a Sexual Tomboy,” at the third annual Nugget Fringe Theater Festival on Jan 26, 27 and 28 at the Holbrooke Hotel in Down-town Grass Valley.

“It’s one of the funniest shows now on display on Bay Area stages,” the San Francisco Chronicle wrote.

Blending standup and storytelling, Raven delivers “Tales of a Sexual Tomboy” with unflinching honesty that highlights the blatant veins of misogyny that lurk in our culture and sex lives. It is 60 minutes of dark comedy with deep heart that is uproariously funny.

Raven grew up on the radical stage of the political theater company her parents ran and recounts being forced into political positions and animal leotards long before she was a consenting adult. From this unique background she brings experiences to her work from two decades of collabora-tion with iconic members of the San Fransisco Mime Troupe, and Dell’ Arte International.

Raven’s credits include lead actor and co-author of four plays for ‘Prize of Hope’ winning com-pany Human Nature and co-founder of the ensemble-driven theater company Rococo Risqué, winner of the San Francisco Weekly ‘Best Theater Ensemble’ 2005.

She has also appeared as an actor in Odyssey Works which was reviewed by the New York Times, The Pursuit of Happyness with Will Smith and Spring Awaking which was directed by Broadway and West End director Stafford Arima.

“Raven is a talented and truthful performer…Using skillful impersonations and amazing physical comedy…she connects the stories from her life right before our eyes and comes out stronger on the other side.” – Theater is Easy NYC

“Tales of a Sexual Tomboy” is directed by founding member of the Dell’Arte Players Co. Jael Weisman.

It should go without saying that this show is only suited for mature audiences, Raven cautions.

“Tales of a Sexual Tomboy” is one of 33 eclectic acts at this year’s Nugget Fringe Theater Festival. While the Nugget Fringe is only in its third year in Grass Valley, Fringe Festivals have spread around the world since their inception in 1947 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Awarded “Best of the Fringe” at the 2016 San Francisco International Fringe Festival “Tales of a Sexual Tomboy” has received an outpouring from audiences.

“Brutally funny, honest, and frankly sexual. Think Lena Dunham if she was raised by hippies in Northern California.” — Chris Wolfe

“Powerful, sexy, liberating, hilarious — Raven’s performance articulates multiple conflicting emo-tions at once when it comes to sexuality, all while connecting with and engaging the audience.” — Roberto Andrei Aguilar

“What a great show! Revealing but not salacious, funny but not unserious, polished but still con-fessional.” — Marc Wilson

The Nugget Fringe Theater Festival continues to host an array of eclectic performances in downtown Grass Valley Jan. 26 through Jan. 29, including ‘Best of Fringe’ performances on Jan. 28 and 29 and the free Ingot afterparty at 5 p.m. Sunday at 151 Union Square.

Grace Forrest is a freelance writer in Grass Valley. She can be reached at Gracefiddler@gmail.com.