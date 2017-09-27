WHAT: Sherry Glaser’s “Taking the High Road: Confessions from Behind the Cannabis Curtain”

Gold Country hosts Sherry Glaser: comedian, writer and activist, on Oct. 4, at the Nevada Theatre.

Sherry will perform her new show, "Taking the High Road: Confessions from Behind the Cannabis Curtain," a two act solo dramatic comedy. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

In the first act, Glaser resurrects three of her beloved characters: Bev the mother, Grandma Rose from Family Secrets, and Miguel De'Cervantes of Oh My Goddess!

In the second act, Glaser takes the stage with new material derived from her life as a potwife living behind the Cannabis Curtain.

Each character has a definite yet surprising relationship to marijuana giving the show a wide range of appeal from the "hip crowd" to patients facing life threatening diseases and anyone struggling with mental health in a world gone mad.

Glaser, born and raised in New York, is the star and creator of "Family Secrets."

The award-winning show still holds the title of Off-Broadway's longest running one-woman show.

She developed her passion for solo performance while practicing improvisation in the early '80s in San Diego with Whoopi Goldberg, Mo Gaffney and Kathy Najimy.

During this time, she decided to meld her painfully hilarious life in art, and created her first solo show (written with her then-husband, Greg Howells): "Coping."

The couple moved to Los Angeles in 1989 after Sherry received a contract from Warner Brothers Studio.

Glaser has embraced a life of activism and continues to perform.

In addition to her artistic career, she is also a founding member of the "Love In It" medicinal marijuana co-op in Mendocino, Calif.

Women Grow Gold Country will also host Glaser for their monthly networking event on Thursday, Oct. 5, titled "Sherry Glaser on cannabis, culture, heritage & wisdom in times of change."

Sherry will talk about cannabis comedy, equal access, economic impact and more.

To purchase tickets, go to https://bit.ly/takethehighroadnc.