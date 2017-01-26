Tahoe agency sees large stormwater flows | TheUnion.com

The Tahoe Valley stormwater flows are at the highest levels since monitoring began in 2013, the Tahoe Resource Conservation District reported this week.

The district said the flows were measured after the early storm event that began on Jan. 7 with over five inches of rain in some regions of the Lake Tahoe Basin before turning to snow.

The storm delivered a massive amount of runoff to Lake Tahoe in a short period of time, the district said.

During the storm, the district’s Stormwater Monitoring Program measured the highest flows ever recorded at all eight monitoring locations since monitoring began in 2013.

The district’s Tahoe Valley monitoring site, located off Tahoe Keys Boulevard, measured 1.5 million cubic feet of flow, nearly 90 percentof the flow that was observed throughout the whole 2016 water year.

