Sweet deal at 5th annual ‘Chocolate Infusion’ | TheUnion.com

TICKETS: $25 available at the Union office, at theunion.com/chocolate, or by calling directly 530-477-4241. They will only be sold until 5 p.m. Friday, then all tickets are $30 at the door.

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 22, from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

WHAT: “Chocolate Infusion” sponsored by The Union newspaper

A tasty, chocolate-filled alternative to afternoons of rain and chilly winds takes place Sunday at The Union’s fifth annual “Chocolate Infusion” at Miners Foundry in Nevada City.

The event guarantees more chocolate tasting than Charley and the Chocolate Factory.

It’s also a perfect time for stocking up on gifts for one’s chocolate-loving valentine. Over 25 food vendors, chefs and chocolatiers will offer samples.

Four of Nevada County’s local wineries — Lucchesi, Naggiar, Avanguardia, and Nevada City Winery — will be serving up sample tastes.

In addition, many of the food vendors offer a variety of savory tastings to balance out the palate.

The Nevada City Chamber of Commerce will again present a no-host bar with wine and beers, but their specialty is — you guessed it — Chocolate Martinis.

In addition, Nevada City brewery Ol’ Republic has created a chocolate stout especially for this event.

“The speakeasy theme was so popular last year, that we have decided to continue it again this year,” said event coordinator Mary Anne Davis.

To entertain the crowd, James Pace on jazz piano and Marti Geiger on trumpet will perform an afternoon of authentic jazz from the 1920s.

New this year is a costume contest sponsored by the Golden Era Lounge of Nevada City.

Two prizes of Golden Era gift certificates will be awarded for Best Men’s and Best Women’s costumes from the time period.

Other vendors include Tess’ Kitchen store, which will be serving wine and chocolate pairings. The Olive Groove on Mill Street will also be offering samples of olive oils from around the world.

Bill and Linda Hansen, owners of the Nevada City Chocolate Shoppe, will also be there serving their Nevada City Gold (which is a creamy, crunchy, melt-in-your-mouth treat of chocolate and peanut butter).

Valentine boxes, caramel apples and other goodies will also be available for purchase.

Nan’s Gourmet Foods of Sacramento, a veteran-owned company run by Cathy Rasmussen and her husband, Art, will be offering samples of their flavored balsamic vinegars from Italy as well as dipping sauces, marinades and gluten free pastas.

Kathy and Randy White of Chicago Park, who have been selling their many products at local stores for five years through their home-based business, White House Goodies, will offer their seasoning mixes, 10 different meat seasoning blends, a delicious lemon poppy seed pancake mix and several cake mixes — all without additives and preservatives.

Also this year, several jewelry artists will have displays and a woodworker who builds furniture out of wine barrels.

“Chocolate Infusion” has become a popular event; advance ticket purchases are advised.

The event is sponsored by Tess’ Kitchen store of Grass Valley, River Valley Community Bank, Stifel/KNN Wealth Management. All attendees over 21 will receive a souvenir wine glass.

Patti Bess is a freelance writer living in Grass Valley. She can be reached for questions or comments at: bess.pattia@gmail.com