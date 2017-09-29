The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will offer free swan tours near Marysville on Saturdays beginning in November and extending through mid-January.

Co-hosted by local rice farmers, the naturalist-led tours will focus on tundra swans in one of the premier locations for viewing swans in California. Ducks, geese, shorebirds, herons, egrets and raptors are commonly seen in this area, which contains 23,000 acres of rice fields.

Tours will be held on Saturdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m. The driving tours will also involve walking a short distance.

Pre-registration is required at http://www.wildlife.ca.gov/regions/2/swan-tours.

Up to 30 people can register for each tour. The tours are part of California Department of Fish and Wildlife's wildlife viewing services program, which includes similar outdoors opportunities at Gray Lodge Wildlife Area, Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area, and Isenberg Crane Reserve.

For more information, please call 916-358-2869 or email interpretiveservices@wildlife.ca.gov.