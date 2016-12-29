 Swamp Zen at Crazy Horse for New Year’s Eve | TheUnion.com

Swamp Zen at Crazy Horse for New Year’s Eve

Chico-based New Orleans funk, jam-rock and Americana soul band Swamp Zen plays a New Year’s Eve party 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Crazy Horse Saloon, Nevada City. $10.

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Swamp-Zen/108223702553509