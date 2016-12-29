Swamp Zen at Crazy Horse for New Year’s Eve | TheUnion.com

Swamp Zen at Crazy Horse for New Year’s Eve
December 29, 2016
Chico-based New Orleans funk, jam-rock and Americana soul band Swamp Zen plays a New Year’s Eve party 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Crazy Horse Saloon, Nevada City. $10.
