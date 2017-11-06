Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital Foundation hosts annual ball

AUBURN — The Sutter Auburn Faith Foundation invites you to attend their annual Faith & Fantasy ball, Around the World, on Nov. 11 at the Ridge Golf and Event Center Ballroom.

This year's event is hosted by Tim and Colleen Sands. Tim and Colleen are longtime supporters of the hospital and they share a passion for helping others and giving back to the community.

"We are so thankful for our sponsors and look forward to a fun, engaging evening," said Susan Willson, senior development officer at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital. "Together, we can have a powerful impact on the health of our community through philanthropy."

The evening will include a cocktail reception, formal portraits, a silent and live auction, dinner and entertainment. The evening will also include a special presentation on the hospital's initiative to launch a new cardiac rehabilitation program.

Last year's event raised more than $90,000 for the hospital's cancer program and services.

This year, proceeds will benefit the launch of a cardiac rehabilitation program that will provide individually monitored exercise and dietary programs for patients with heart issues.

"We are excited for this year's event and hope to raise $100,000 for a new, important program in our area," said Willson. "We thank the community for generously supporting the hospital and this event."

Tickets are $150 per person and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

To sponsor the event or purchase your tickets, call 916-887-7070 or visit https://www.sutterhealth.org/ways-to-give/philanthropy/safh/events.