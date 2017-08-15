On Aug. 18 the Nevada City Film Festival will be hosting a complimentary screening of the 1969 Western classic Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid, the true story of fast-draws and wild rides, battles with posses, train and bank robberies, a torrid love affair and a new lease on life in far-away Bolivia.

It is also a character study of a deep friendship between Butch — one of the more likable outlaw in frontier history — and his closest associate, the nefarious Sundance Kid.

The screening falls on the 81st birthday of one of the film's stars, Robert Redford. In addition to numerous legendary film roles, Redford has made a career by founding the renowned and revered Sundance Film Festival, which provides much-needed support for independent filmmakers.

Nevada City Film Festival has been called the "Sundance of the Sierra" for its emphasis on fiercely independent cinema by showcasing innovative, progressive and exciting new voices in film. The title was bestowed upon Nevada City Film Festival by the Sacramento News & Review. The festival was also named in 2016 by Moviemaker Magazine as one of the top 50 film festivals in the world worth the submission fee for filmmakers.

The Butch Cassidy screening will double as a fundraiser for Nevada City Film Festival. A portion of each beer sold will be donated to the festival and donations will be graciously accepted. Funds go toward not only the costs incurred by holding the festival — which runs from Sept. 8-15 this year — but also towards programs that assist independent filmmakers and their projects. The event will also feature DJs, food, and of course award-winning beer.

Citing Redford and Sundance as inspiration, Nevada City Film Festival Director Jesse Locks shares, "Every time you watch an independent film, you are witnessing the story of someone or of someplace. And that is incredibly powerful in the exploration of ideas, opportunities and possibilities in our culture. You are also helping someone, somewhere accomplish their dream. And in turn the filmmaker is daring you, the viewer, to dream. It's the most powerful way for us to communicate, and one we take for granted every day. The Nevada City Film Festival is here to be a platform to share these stories and ideas, and elevate independent filmmakers and their films. We are here to remind you that film and art matter."

