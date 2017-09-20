Sultry, smoky, jazz and blues

WHAT: Leta Gibney and Lauren Avery with opening act Clay Riley

The last Sunday of the month concert at 151 Union Square, Sept. 24, is excited to feature Leta Gibeny and Lauren Avery with opening act Clay Riley.

Gibney is a jazz singer/songwriter. She has a background in flamenco and jazz. She plays the baritone uke and sings originals and covers in a unique style.

Described as sultry, smoky, blues, jazz, roots reggae, pop and folk with a lot of soul. She will be joined by Avery on guitar.

Riley studied music at San Jose State before moving from Santa Cruz in 2010. His background includes classical violin and vocal literature, choral and Latin music. He also teaches violin at the local music shop, Foggy Mountain music.

He lives off grid and built a cabin where he lives on the river.

The show starts at 6 p.m. with beer, wine and dining options.

The concert series is designed for listeners in an intimate relaxed setting.