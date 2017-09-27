‘Street of Dreams’ silent auction this Friday

TICKETS: $40 per ticket. Available at the Book Seller, Harmony Books, The ReStore, Safeway on Sutton Way, at the Habitat office on 236 South Church Street, Grass Valley, and online at http://www.nchabitat.org .

WHO: Nevada County Habitat for Humanity Invites You to “Street of Dreams”

Street of Dreams is an evening of silent and live auctions, socializing, networking, and great food to benefit Nevada County Habitat for Humanity and build affordable homes in our community. This special event will take place Friday, at The Foothills Event Center in Grass Valley.

Enjoy a plentiful buffet with such delights as coconut prawns and Korean roasted mini meatballs.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a glass of wine (or beer) and take a signature wine glass sponsored by Grocery Outlet home with you along with a swag bag full of items donated by our generous sponsors. Decadent desserts and lots of other goodies complete the evening menu.

There will be many wonderful auction items local businesses have donated for all to bid on and win while helping this important cause.

Every dollar raised gets the Nevada County Habitat for Humanity closer to completing the next affordable homes in Nevada County.

One hundred percent of proceeds from the event are designated to construction costs for homes 13 and 14 of the 16-home Heritage Oaks Project on Joyce Drive in Grass Valley.

Habitat broke ground on both homes earlier this year with the Abbott and Ortega Families.

Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased at The Book Seller, Harmony Books, The ReStore, Safeway on Sutton Way, and Nevada County Habitat for Humanity Office, or online at http://www.nchabitat.org — click on "events" tab.

About Nevada County Habitat for Humanity

Nevada County Habitat for Humanity was organized in mid 1995 by various community, government and church members to address the growing and recognized need for affordable housing in Nevada County.

In the past years, Nevada County Habitat for Humanity has grown from a handful of concerned citizens to a grass roots organization with an eight member governing Board of Directors, a roster of 25 Standing Committee Members, over 100 committed volunteers and 500 loyal financial donors, all committed to achieving our mission of providing simple and decent affordable homes for hard-working local families.

To date Nevada County Habitat for Humanity has completed 29 homes across Nevada County, providing affordable homeownership for 44 adults and 88 children of qualified families.

Source: Nevada County Habitat for Humanity.