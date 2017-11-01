Stories from Samuel Clemens

TICKETS: Adults, $10/Advance — $12/Door; Children 12 & under — $4/Advance — $6/Door. Advance tickets are on sale at The Book Seller, The BriarPatch Co-op Community Market & The Center for the Arts Box Office in Grass Valley. 530-274-8384.

WHERE: The Center for the Arts, 314 West Main St., Grass Valley.

Thursday at 7 p.m. (Special preview performance – All tickets $5), Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.

WHEN: The first two weekends of November.

WHAT: The Adventures of Tom Sawyer — “Summer in Hannibal”

Performed by local talented young thespians, "Summer in Hannibal" takes place in Hannibal, Missouri, the town where Mark Twain was raised. He said that he was inspired by his own experiences and the experiences of the boys he knew.

A special twist has been added by having Samuel Clemens as a young boy present in the play for some of the scenes and then writing them down for his future readers.

This is a delightful script about the everyday life and times of people in a period that emulated the easy flow of the Mississippi River. These adventures of a young, mischievous boy remind us all of the rambunctious spirit of exploration that guided our own childhoods.

"Summer in Hannibal" features witty dialogue, an array of interesting characters and suspense, along with music and songs to enhance the delightful feelings that this good old-fashioned story will impart.

Special morning performance for all area summer schools, youth day care, youth/senior organizations and family groups, etc. $5 a person: Friday at 9:30 a.m., Monday at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 9:30 a.m. and Thursday, Nov. 9, at 9:30 a.m.

Call 530-277-7100 for reservations. Walk-ins are welcome but try to call first. No tickets for this performance as guests will pay at the door.