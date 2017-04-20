Steep Ravine plays at Miners Foundry | TheUnion.com

TICKETS: $18 in Advance, $22 at the Door, All tickets are General Admission seating. Tickets are available online at http://www.minersfoundry.org , by phone (530) 265-5040 or in person at the Miners Foundry, or at the door.

Steep Ravine's soulful sound takes roots music in compelling new directions. Fusing elements of bluegrass, folk-rock and jazz, the band continues to enthrall audiences with their uniquely Californian sound.

Following their humble beginnings playing at a Hawaiian barbecue spot in Santa Cruz and busking in the BART Metro Stations of San Francisco, Steep Ravine quickly gained a following in the Bay Area and throughout the west. After the release of their debut record Trampin' On in 2013, the band went on several national tours, including notable performances at High Sierra Music Festival, Four Corners Folk Festival, Pagosa Folk n' Bluegrass, Outside Lands, and Strawberry Music Festival.

Songwriter Simon Linsteadt (guitar, lead vocals) and Jan Purat (violin, vocals) began playing music together in high school in Northern California, later moving on to study music at UC Santa Cruz and the California Jazz Conservatory. They fortuitously met bassist Alex Bice (upright bass, vocals) through jam sessions in Santa Cruz. Percussionist Jeff Wilson, a close musical compadre, is the band's most recent addition.

Now with two more full-length albums under their belts, including their most recent release, Turning of the Fall, Steep Ravine is hitting the road once more, with shows up and down the West Coast including the iconic Fillmore in San Francisco and Miners Foundry Cultural Center in Nevada City.

Opening the show is the local trio The Rattlin' Bones. This musical collaboration o between Eva Riihiluoma, Sage Arias, and Philip Wright sites an array of influences including Medieval Europe to the back cabins of Appalachia. Their shows are an auditory tour that weaves bardic storytelling with the folk traditions. Eva's vocals, described as sultry and powerful, combined with a multi instrumental array create the trio's compelling sound.