Stay and play during the Nevada City Film Festival

This September, the Nevada City Film Festival and Inn Town Campground have teamed up to offer visitors an affordable vacation package to explore the beautiful historic Gold Rush-era town and enjoy its growing arts scene.

Nevada City is home to the "Sundance of the Sierra" also known to locals as the Nevada City Film Festival.

From Sept. 8-15, the Nevada City Film Festival makes art into a party, bringing emerging and top independent filmmakers showcasing award-winning short and feature-length films from around the world to this beautiful historic town in the Sierra Foothills.

The week-long celebration of art, music and independent filmmaking includes film screenings, workshops, a virtual reality and multi-media pavilion, music concerts, live comedy, after parties and more.

The week-long celebration of art, music, and independent filmmaking, includes film screenings, workshops, a virtual reality and multi-media pavilion, music concerts, live comedy, after parties, and more.

Visitors can spend their days swimming in one of Nevada County's many gorgeous lakes or at the mighty Yuba River, mountain biking or hiking along miles of scenic trails, shopping local boutiques for unique handmade items or enjoying local craft beer and wine at one of our downtown restaurants — and in the evenings enjoy world-class films and entertainment in a truly festive setting.

Recommended Stories For You

Other happenings during film festival weekend include the 51st annual Constitution Day Parade featuring the world famous Marching Presidents, in addition to the Revolutionary War Living History at Pioneer Park, the Gold Country Duck Race on Deer Creek and a free outdoor big band concert in the downtown historic district.

Visitors will quickly realize why Nevada City was named one of the Top River Towns in America by Outside magazine, one of America's Coolest Small Towns by Budget Travel and the Best Budget Town of the West by Sunset magazine.

This package features two night's camping at the Inn Town Campground, two Festival Passes to the 17th Annual Nevada City Film Festival, and two Yuba Bus Passes, a total value of $300 for only $160. Package is only good Sept. 7-16.

For more information, go to http://www.inntowncampground.com or call 530-265-9900.