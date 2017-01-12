Start New Year off right with 52 Hike Challenge | TheUnion.com

An onslaught of New Year storms has ignited cabin fever among outdoor lovers in recent weeks, but Bear Yuba Land Trust and Folks Trails Hiking Club has the antidote.

Inspired by the 52 Hike Challenge, BYLT and FTHC are teaming up in 2017 to encourage Nevada County residents to venture outdoors, hit the trail and explore miles of hiking opportunities found in their own backyard.

This weekend, hikers looking to get out of the house, get their bodies moving, and participate in the 52 Hike Challenge, can join BYLT for a free three-mile morning stroll at 11 a.m. on the Hirschman Trail, located off Cement Hill Road, about a mile from downtown Nevada City. It’s part of South Yuba River Citizens League’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival.

“This lovely trail tells the story of environmentally damaging Gold Rush hydraulic mining and how nature heals itself over time. We’ll look for wildlife such as waterfowl, turtles and otter at the pond then walk and talk along the path about history, native plants and forest restoration,” said BYLT’s Outreach Coordinator Laura Petersen.

Bear Yuba Land Trust is a community-supported nonprofit organization that has conserved 12,000 acres of forests, meadows and farmland; built 35 miles of trails and provides outdoor programs for people of all ages.

Now a global movement, the 52 Hike Challenge was started in 2014 by Karla Amador and Phillip Stinis, inspiring individuals to step outside their comfort zone and hike 52 times in one year, or an average of once a week.

“The 52 Hike Challenge is a great opportunity for the community to come together around something we love and enjoy – the outdoors – while also working towards this incredible goal. I’m excited to team up with BYLT to learn more about conservation of the region’s natural, historical and agricultural legacy,” said Jesse Locks, organizer of the Folk Trails Hiking Club.

Folk Trails Hiking Club is a bi-monthly hiking group of outdoor enthusiasts interested in learning about the folk tales and natural history of our local trails.

About two dozen hikers have already taken the pledge to participate in the local 52 Hike Challenge by signing up online and downloading a form to keep track of their hikes. Hikers can sign up for hikes offered by both organizations and/or select hikes on their own. Hikes can range from beginner to advance, one mile to 15-plus miles, flat to several thousands of feet in elevation gain. Hikes can also be repeated more than once.

Last Friday during a break in the weather, Locks and FTHC led a five mile snowshoe trek at Steep Hollow, 17 miles east of Nevada City.

FTHC will lead a 1.5 mile snowshoe hike in Bear Valley from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan 21 on the Pioneer Trail just off of Highway 20, before Bowman Road. The Pioneer Trail follows one of several emigrant trails that were used to travel to California following the discovery of gold.

As part of BYLT’s commitment to provide quality experiences in nature, a full 12 months of guided outings on permanently conserved lands – BYLT preserves, easements and trails – will be led by experts in geology, history, biology, botany, ornithology and more.

Celebrated local historian, archeologist and author Hank Meals will lead a 4.5 mile outing exploring the history and culture of BYLT’s Black Swan Preserve and surrounding Deer Creek watershed on Saturday, Jan. 28.

“Formerly a hydraulic and drift mine, the Black Swan has gradually transformed into excellent habitat for many plants and animals. Remaining ditches, tunnels, pits and prospects help tell the story of this once active gold mine located in the Smartsville Mining District where an estimated $13 million was recovered by 1877. Prior to the strong imprint of the mine this area was once an important hub of transportation and trade for the indigenous Nisenan people,” said Meals.

A Land Trust Trek Leader since the organization’s founding years, Hank Meals is the author of the definitive trail guides: The River: Hiking Trails and History of the South Fork of the Yuba River (2008), and Yuba Trails 1 & 2 (1993, 2001).

Throughout 2017, hikers are encouraged to share their stories and read about others who are participating in the 52 Hike Challenge. This can be done via social media on the 52 Hike Challenge – Nevada County Facebook group and Instagram account or by emailing stories and photos to: 52HikeChallengeNevadaCounty@gmail.com. By posting on Facebook and hashtagging #52HikeChallenge2017 on Instagram or Twitter, hikers can become part of the larger, national movement, 52HikerChallenge community.

Hikers can download a form on each organization’s website to keep track of each hike completed and submit once they have finished all 52 hikes. Participants are encouraged to check both monthly or join mailing lists for hike updates.

An end of the year party will be held to celebrate everyone involved.

“Hiking is good for our health, our local economy and makes us a happier community. I’m really looking forward to partnering with Jesse and Folk Trails Hiking Club in 2017 and sharing my love of the outdoors with a broader audience. BYLT wants to see all walks of life experiencing the joy of nature,” said Petersen.

Take the pledge! Download hike forms, find upcoming hikes and trail maps and learn more about 52 Hike Challenge:

For more information go to http://www.bylt.org http://www.FolkTrails.org .