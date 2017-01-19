Star-crossed Lovers: “Roméo et Juliette’ in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

This Saturday at Grass Valley’s Del Oro Theatre, Sierra Theaters presents Charles Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette as the latest offering of The Met Opera Live in HD.

The story everyone knows: two “star-cross’d lovers” who rebel against their families only to come to a desperate end. Charles Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette gushes with Romanticism, offering a lushly orchestrated love feast for the ear. It has remained in the repertoire since its premiere at the Théâtre Lyrique in Paris in 1867. While there have been other operatic settings of Shakespeare’s tragedy, this is the one. Roméo et Juliette evokes sensuality, grace, and a tidal wave of emotion. Gounod offers not one but four love duets, the last occurring in the tomb scene.

That scene marks the only major departure from the original text, followed generally quite faithfully by librettists Jules Barbier and Michel Carré. Shakespeare has perhaps been the author most frequently adapted for the operatic stage (Sir Walter Scott, maybe?), and there have been wild diversions from the original plays. In Ambroise Thomas’ Hamlet, by the same librettists, Gertrude, rather than dying, is banished to a convent, and Hamlet not only survives but becomes King! So to have Juliette awaken in time to sing with Roméo as he dies of poison seems a minor concession to operatic convention. Baz Luhrmann did the cinematic equivalent in his film with Leo DiCaprio and Claire Danes. That said, it does always trouble me that Desdemona is still able to sing after being strangled in Verdi’s Otello.

In the world of the play, the Italian city of Verona is dangerous, violent , with two warring families threatening a peace barely held together by the city’s Prince. The current production advances the setting from the medieval to the 18th century. The look is sumptuous, which suits the score. The cast is handsome, convincing, and vocally strong. Diana Damrau makes us fall in love with her as Juliette (and no, she’s not thirteen as she is in Shakespeare), and Vittorio Grigolo wows as Roméo. With his shirt off. Check it out.

John Deaderick is a local theatre artist and the author of Make Sweet the Minds of Men: Early Opera and Tragic Catharsis, available at Amazon.com.