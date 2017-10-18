TICKETS: $10 Suggested Donation, Tickets are available online at http://www.minersfoundry.org , by phone 530-265-5040 or in person at the Miners Foundry, or at the door.

On Wednesday, Oct. 25, Sierra Stages and the Miners Foundry will present, "Stage Kiss," as part of Theater By the Book, a series of informal play readings for the community.

Written by Sarah Ruhl and directed by Jeffrey Mason, "Stage Kiss" is a charming tale about when art imitates life and life imitates art.

""Stage Kiss" is irresistible because it's about theatre," explains Mason. "The two main characters — known simply as He and She — are seasoned professionals in mid-career who had a torrid love affair some years earlier. They both end up in the play-within-a-play that's the project for Act One, and they resume their love affair in spite of He having a steady girlfriend and She being married."

"Stage Kiss" had its world premiere at the Goodman Theatre in 2011 and its New York premiere at Playwrights Horizons in 2014.

Ruhl, an acclaimed playwright, professor, and essayist, intended to be a poet, but was persuaded in college to pursue playwriting.

She has since had two of her plays finalists for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and has also received a nomination for Tony Award for Best Play. Her singular voice shines in "Stage Kiss," with a script that is full of theatre bits, jokes, and situations.

"We see the theatre from the point of view of experienced actors, less experienced actors, a director who's much less capable than he wants everyone to believe, and a couple of family members who are NOT theatre people, but are compelled to tolerate the life," said Mason about why he loves the play so much.

Sharon Winegar reads the part of She and opposite her is Jon Enos as He. Joining them are Casey Burke, Scott Young, Catie Cleary and Michele Nesbit.

Now in its fifth season, Theater By the Book is an opportunity for local theatre artists and audiences to enjoy material that would otherwise be unavailable.

The beauty of the reading format is that it offers the text — the playwright's words — but without making the demands that is routinely necessary for a full production.

All that is needed for a reading is a director, a cast of actors whose rehearsal commitment is quite brief, and the audience's imagination.

"When any of the local companies considers a play or a musical for a full production, they're always facing the questions of how well they can pull it off and whether or not enough people will want to see it," said Mason. "For Theater by the Book, the stakes are much lower and the challenges much simpler, circumstances that open the door to wonderful, compelling pieces that might not seem practical for the much greater commitment of the full production. So we all benefit from these opportunities."

Wednesday night's performance is the final 2017 offering of Theater By the Book. Readings will continue in 2018.