Spratt paintings at S. Pine Cafe in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Spratt paintings at S. Pine Cafe in Grass Valley
April 21, 2017
Acrylic paintings by local artist Wendy Spratt are on display at South Pine Cafe, 102 Richardson St. in Grass Valley, through May 31. The restaurant is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. To find out more about Spratt or about the artwork, see http://www.WendySpratt.Wordpress.com or call 530-265-5807.
