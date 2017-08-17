WHERE: Off Center Stage at The Center for the Arts

WHO: The Center for the Arts presents

The Center for the Arts brings regional rockers Space Rabies and Beautiful Dudes to the Off Center Stage on Friday.

Space Rabies is an instrumental, progressive rock power trio featuring Steve Jennings on guitar, Ryan Cirino on drums and Leif Bo Bonfils on bass. With their debut album "They Drew First Blood" currently in circulation, the band is currently working on their second release.

Writing all original music, Space Rabies blurs the line between heavy groove based rock and post metal. Dark, powerful guitar riffs, pounding drums and screaming bass lines come together to create their signature sound.

The Beautiful Dudes are Tom Bevitori, Robbie Landsburg, Art Echternacht, and Jonah Wells. Known for it's folky sweet side, underneath the surface there is an underground scene grinding away for the dream in historic hotels, reclaimed churches and converted warehouses. Their debut record is sexy rock 'n' roll.