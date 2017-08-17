Space Rabies and Beautiful Dudes
August 17, 2017
KNOW & GO
WHO: The Center for the Arts presents
WHAT: Space Rabies
Beautiful Dudes opening
WHEN: Friday, 8 p.m.
WHERE: Off Center Stage at The Center for the Arts
315 Richardson Street, Grass Valley
TICKETS: $10 at the door
The Center Box Office — 530-274-8384 ext 14
BriarPatch Co-op Community Market — 530-272-5333
Tickets online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org
WEBPAGE: http://www.thecenterforthearts.org
http://thecenterforthearts.org/event/space-rabies/
https://www.facebook.com/spacerabiesband/
The Center for the Arts brings regional rockers Space Rabies and Beautiful Dudes to the Off Center Stage on Friday.
Space Rabies is an instrumental, progressive rock power trio featuring Steve Jennings on guitar, Ryan Cirino on drums and Leif Bo Bonfils on bass. With their debut album "They Drew First Blood" currently in circulation, the band is currently working on their second release.
Writing all original music, Space Rabies blurs the line between heavy groove based rock and post metal. Dark, powerful guitar riffs, pounding drums and screaming bass lines come together to create their signature sound.
The Beautiful Dudes are Tom Bevitori, Robbie Landsburg, Art Echternacht, and Jonah Wells. Known for it's folky sweet side, underneath the surface there is an underground scene grinding away for the dream in historic hotels, reclaimed churches and converted warehouses. Their debut record is sexy rock 'n' roll.
