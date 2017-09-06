South Yuba River Citizens League celebrates 20th annual Yuba River cleanup

For the 20th year, the South Yuba River Citizens League will hold its annual Yuba River Cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Yuba River Cleanup is one of the largest of its kind in the Sierra region, and it relies on the power of 800 volunteers to work at dozens of sites across the region, from Donner Summit to the Lower Yuba.

On Sept. 16, hundreds of volunteers will embark on a watershed-wide hunt to rid the river of everything from micro-garbage like cigarette butts, bottle caps, shards of glass, and dog waste, to large and outlandish items such as washers, trailers and cars.

After the cleanup, volunteers are invited to the Volunteer Appreciation Party in Pioneer Park, Nevada City, from 1-5 p.m., to enjoy music by Scott Nice and Ayla Nereo, great company, and a no-host beer garden.

Volunteers registered by Sept. 11 will receive a delicious complimentary lunch. Registration is at: YubaRiver.org.

According to Jenn Tamo, South Yuba River Citizens League's Community Engagement Manager, "This year the Cleanup is particularly significant. For 20 years, SYRCL has been uniting the community to clean the Yuba."

"Keeping the river clean, safe and healthy requires all us who love the Yuba to be active stewards. The Yuba has received a lot of love this summer and it's time to give back. Dedicating a few hours of work on Sept. 16 will make a significant difference for the health of the Yuba and Bear rivers," said Tamo.

Nereo and Nice will be the featured performers at the Volunteer Appreciation Party after the Cleanup.

Nereo is a shining star armed with guitar and loop pedal, her majestic vocals soar atop sublime percussion and heart-blooming melodies.

Her lucid storytelling and lyrical imagery are water for the thirsty soul.

Northern California producer, DJ, Student of the Turntable, and friend to all animals, Nice brings the mind and heart of listeners into a flowing adventure through world music colors, sounds of the jungle, and dance music aesthetics.

This is an historically high impact event with a tremendous amount of community involvement.

Last summer, 851 volunteers participated in the Cleanup and removed nearly 1,500 pounds of recyclables and 9,000 pounds of trash from approximately 80 miles of river, creek and lake shoreline at sites within the Bear and Yuba River watersheds.

"We couldn't do this incredible work without our local and regional partners. To date, this effort is supported by State Parks, the Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, the Army Corps of Engineers, Grass Valley Public Works, Caltrans, Nevada County, as well as many local businesses, clubs, and school groups. And we'll be welcoming more over the next weeks. We're committed to working at dozens of sites, we just need the volunteer power to do it," said Caleb Dardick, executive director of South Yuba River Citizens League.

If you have questions about volunteer registration or donating to the Clean-a-thon, contact Jenn Tamo, Community Engagement Manager, at 530-265-5961 x201 or jenn@syrcl.org.