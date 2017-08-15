‘South Pacific’ auditions starting soon

Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra is pleased to open its 24th season in the Spring of 2018 with beloved musical, "South Pacific."

Seeking talent of all ages, including teens (and roles for a couple of kids), male and female actors, actors/singers, and actors/singers/dancers to fill up to twenty-five roles.

Performers of all ethnic and racial backgrounds are encouraged to audition. All roles are available. A few roles are speaking only, requiring no singing or dancing.

Please visit http://www.catsweb.org for details and to sign up for an audition slot. Auditions are by appointment only and will start in September.

Directors' Notes

"South Pacific" is one of the greatest musicals ever written, and it provides terrific opportunities for performers: actors, singers, dancers, and people with multiple talents.

The action ranges from love found to love lost to wartime danger to outrageous comedy. The show is both a classic and a contemporary piece, dealing with issues and situations that are just as compelling today as they were in 1949.

Recent revivals include a film starring Glenn Close, a concert version featuring Alec Baldwin, and a smash Broadway success starring Kelli O'Hara and winning seven Tony Awards.

The cast of characters includes mischievous sailors who will do anything to undermine higher authority, a naïve nurse from Arkansas who falls in love with a romantic Frenchman, a Marine combat veteran who falls in love with a beautiful Tonkinese girl, a cunning woman who will sell anything to anyone for the right price, a Navy captain who isn't as stern as he wants people to think, and two adorable children.