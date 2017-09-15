Sounds of symphony

TICKETS: $35 general admission, youth 5-17 free with purchase of adult ticket, available by phone at 530-273-3990, online at http://www.inconcertsierra.org (online ticketing fees may apply) or at BriarPatch Co-op

Join the InConcert Sierra Orchestra Sept. 17, as they stage a musical journey through the history of the symphony, under the direction of conductor Ken Hardin.

The InConcert Sierra Orchestra's Greatest Hits Vol. 5 performance will feature audience-selected favorites that Hardin has skillfully programmed into a compelling study of symphonic music.

Hardin will guide the audience through movements from the traditional beginnings of the symphony, on through subsequent generations to demonstrate how composers have taken and shifted their works to remain true to form, while also shaping the symphony in their own unique ways.

"Hopefully people will enjoy coming away with a little more understanding of what a symphony is," said Hardin.

To exemplify, Hardin will contrast movements such as Mozart's Symphony No. 29: Mvt. 1 (Allegro moderato), Beethoven's Symphony No. 6: Mvt. 1 (Allegro ma non troppo), Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 2: Mvt. 2 (Allegro molto) and Mahler's Symphony No. 5: Mvt. 4 (Adagietto).

In the second half of the program, the orchestra will open with a Fugue in D minor, Op. 16, composed by Dennis McShane. Hardin not only wanted to showcase this particular piece, but will also use it to further differentiate musical styles for the audience.

The final three selections will feature symphonic movements by Prokofiev, Haydn, and one of Hardin's personal favorites, Bruckner.

The 48-member InConcert Sierra Orchestra is comprised of local and regional high-caliber professional musicians.

The concert is an annual benefit event for the time-honored nonprofit arts organization, which began in 1946.

Sponsorships are available for individual musicians.

There will be a 1:15 p.m. pre-concert forum featuring Aileen James, DMA, and Hardin.

Tickets for the 2 p.m. concert will be $35 and youth 5-17 will be free with the purchase of an adult ticket (please call 530-273-3990 to reserve youth tickets).

General admission tickets are available by phone 530-273-3990, online at http://www.inconcertsierra.org or in person at BriarPatch Co-op, or at the door.

The concert will be at the Seventh-day Adventist Church,12889 Osborne Hill Road in Grass Valley.