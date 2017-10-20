Songwriters showcase at The Open Book: The healing power of live music in Grass Valley

Amid the recent bad news about forest fires, hurricanes and more, a Songwriters Showcase focused on the healing power of music has been set from 5-8 p.m. Sunday at The Open Book in Grass Valley.

Kelly Fleming, Jen Myzel and Nory Fussell will perform original songs that touch on the universal ability of music to deliver love, insight and soulfulness, no matter the circumstance.

Tickets are $10 and available at the door or at tinyurl.com/gvsongs. Admission includes complimentary wine, beverages and snacks.

Headlining the showcase will be long-time Nevada County favorite Kelly Fleming.

Fleming has played solo concerts at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley and other major events in the area.

He is known for his smooth vocals, impressive musicianship and extensive repertoire. His deftly crafted and tender-hearted lyrics tend to strike a universal chord.

Myzel describes her music as "deep, rich, warm, empowering, healing, inspiring and shamanic." Her soulful folk songs feature delicately finger-picked melodies, weaving personal and planetary stories of this beautiful and broken world.

A former Nevada City resident, she now lives in Richmond, California, and works as a musician and teacher.

Well-known around Nevada County for his massage abilities, Fussell will bring his guitar, his songs and his voice.

As he describes it, "there is nothing quite like the give-and-take of playing original music. There's no greater reward than to hear laughter at an intended play on words, to feel the stillness of intensified listening or to watch the sway and dance in a room, knowing that I have connected with people."

Part of an ongoing series of performances featuring the original compositions of local singer/songwriters, this performance is hosted, as always, at The Open Book, 671 Maltman Drive in Grass Valley.

As a venue that features a broad range of music, films, spoken word performances and special events, The Open Book is an ideal environment to enjoy original music and all who would like to enjoy soothing and soulful music amidst these stressful times, are encouraged to attend.