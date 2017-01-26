‘Something About the French Open’ reveals more than tennis | TheUnion.com

“Something about the French Open,’ will touch your heart – and maybe some sore spots too,” says actor Rene Sprattling.

This brand new contemporary play will be performed at this year’s Nugget Fringe Theater Festival. Directed by Dinah Smith, it will have five performances at the Off Center Stage in Grass Valley.

It stars local actors Rene Sprattling, Drue Mathies, Sarah Griscom, Brandon Johnson and Corinne Gelfan.

Several months after playwright Robin Wallace had started working on her One Act play, she read in the Aug. 16 New York Times: “In Tennis, Playwrights Find a Ready Device for Onstage Drama.” Apparently there are five other similarly themed plays in process or already in production.

Undeterred that her “ready device for Onstage Drama” was not completely original, Wallace soldiered on, (with Sandra Rockman as her guide) creating the five characters and plot.

Although the play does explore the conflict on the tennis court as well as in the characters watching, it is about much more than tennis.

It’s about what goes on in a family; in this case, just an ordinary Southern California one, getting ready for a Mother’s Day that promises to be a very special one.

But of course, there will be obstacles — secrets that have been held onto for too long and misinterpreted are finally revealed.

Can a sudden unexpected surprise help to mend the fabric of this very modern family in a state of flux?

From Dinah Smith, director: “One of the treasured joys of directing is growing into “the family” created thru the rehearsal and performance process. With this amazing cast and production team, we bonded even more deeply into a special, tender family of not just actors and stage/props managers, director and playwright, but the eventual Stewart family on the stage. And that is the magic of theatre!”

At Off Center Stage, 315 Richardson St., Grass Valley: Last two performances: 5 p.m. Friday; 5:30 p.m. Saturday,. Tickets are $15. Available at http://www.nuggetfringe.com or at the door.