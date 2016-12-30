Snyder, Killion to give special presentation next month during festival | TheUnion.com

Pulitzer prize-winning poet, essayist, lecturer and environmental activist Gary Snyder and artist, author and educator, Tom Killion will present a special event during the 2017 Wild & Scenic Film Festival, festival organizers announced this week.

Snyder and Killion will host a private evening Jan. 14 of film, conversation and poetry focused on the role arts play in the environmental movement.

This special ticketed event is happening at 7 p.m. at the Del Oro Theatre in Grass Valley.

“We are honored and humbled to have these two environmental luminaries at the film festival,” said Melinda Booth, festival director of the Wild & Scenic Film Festival. “These gentlemen have created waves of change in the environmental movement through their stellar art forms and we are confident they’ll leave an indelible impression on our attendees.”

Billed as “Arts & The Environment: A Special Evening with Gary Snyder & Tom Killion,” attendees at the Wild & Scenic Film Festival will be inspired by a collaborative presentation on poetry, art and the environment. Preceding the event is an optional VIP reception at Lucchesi Vineyards Tasting Room in Grass Valley and features an opportunity for book signing with Snyder and Killion and gourmet catering by Fine & Rare.

In addition, a stunning art show featuring Killion’s work is on display at The Alexander Gallery in Nevada City with a reception on Sunday, Jan. 15. A limited collector’s edition letter pressed broadside featuring Snyder’s poem “For All” and Killion’s print, Kaweah Lake, has been created as a commemorative keepsake for the 15th anniversary and is available for purchase.

For additional information on this special private event, visit https://www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org/arts-environment-evening-gary-snyder-tom-killion/

ABOUT GARY SNYDER

Gary Snyder, a Pulitzer prize-winning poet, essayist, lecturer and environmental activist, has made huge contributions to the environmental movement through his work. Many of his poems aim specifically at instilling an ecological consciousness and sense of community in his audience and include the Pulitzer Prize winning book, Turtle Island.

ABOUT TOM KILLION

Tom Killion is an artist, author, and educator. Perhaps best known for his woodcut prints of the California landscape, his images depict vibrant and artistic treescapes, coastal and mountain views.