“Snake in the Grass” is wonderfully creepy

Quest Theaterworks' current production, "Snake in the Grass," is both wonderfully creepy and creepily wonderful.

It's billed as a dark comedy — but with supernatural and thriller aspects, the result is an extremely well-done mashup of Edgar Allen Poe meets Monty Python.

English playwright Alan Ayckbourn wrote this play in 2002, calling it a ghost story and justifying that moniker by saying that phantoms really lie within us, "born out of a past that continues to haunt us," and the two sisters in this play are so haunted.

Thirty years ago, sophisticated older sister Annabel moved far from home and established a career to escape her father's abuse (unfortunately, marrying an equally abusive now ex-husband).

By contrast, her mousy sister Miriam, having sacrificed her life to care for their recently deceased father, frumpily and moodily wanders about the family manse, never having gone elsewhere.

When Annabel returns to the decaying property, she is told by Alice, the father's former nurse, that Miriam may have hastened the ailing father's demise. The nurse demands a large sum of money for her silence.

So what can be done?

What is done underscores the dark humor, as well as the shifting of power between the two sisters, as they grapple with ghosts in their respective closets and, in particular, their abusive father and lack of relationship with each other after their mother died.

There is an atmosphere of seething unease, which is heightened by Ayckbourn's obviously profound understanding of abused women.

But if all this sounds like the play is too weighty, it also has a lot of sardonic humor, even while being concerned with loveless relationships and the way an unseen character can exert a profoundly unsettling influence.

And although there isn't an actual snake, at least not of the reptilian species, humans can be just as treacherous when the stakes are raised.

Director Scott Ewing expertly milks the darkly funny but macabre atmosphere in the plot's machinations.

The ensemble is first rate — in acting, timing and conveying the distinct personalities of their characters.

Lois Ewing as Miriam is unrecognizable as the attractive woman she is off-stage; she presents as a somewhat naïve, disheveled, disturbing and disturbed apparition, and is remarkably able to maintain her creepy but, at times, extremely funny characteristics during her entire performance.

Sharon Winegar, as her sister Annabel, slowly and very believably transmutes from haughty and cold to scared and damaged — you'll never again think of a tennis ball hitting a wire fence as benign.

And Kimberly Ewing's nurse Alice is subtly scary but also convincingly aggressive.

The set design by Scott Ewing lends an effective aura of decay and chilliness to the garden setting. The lighting by Stephanie Moellman, sound by Jodi O'Dell and props by Lois Ewing all contribute to the guarded, unsettling ambiance of the play.

This is definitely a don't-miss production! But it only plays one more weekend, Thursday through Sunday, at the Off Center Stage, so get your tickets soon or the "Snake" will slither away.

Hindi Greenberg initially was apprehensive about attending this play, since she had two older brothers who repeatedly told her scary stories when she was young. So she hates scary stories! But this production wasn't overly frightening, just pleasingly creepy. However, she doesn't think she'll ever let Lois Ewing near her again!