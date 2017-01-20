‘Sketchy Ladies’ a raucous mix | TheUnion.com

The antics of seven women at a Bunko night — a dice game none of them have ever played — are interspersed with a variety of hilarious sketches, goofy improvised scenes and a whole pile of fun in “Sketchy Ladies.”

These actors, comedians and writers will take the stage during the third annual Nugget Fringe Theater Festival (Jan. 19-29) three times on Jan. 21, 28 and 29 at the Off Center Stage in downtown Grass Valley.

According to Kate Haight, one of the writers and actors, women are largely underrepresented in the theater world. Even the community theater in Nevada County tends to choose plays that are from men.

“It’s no one’s fault,” Haight said. “So, I thought, ‘What if we created a show that was all women?’”

She found local actors Audrey Delgado, Jacquelynn Kolenko, Jori Philips, Kimberly Ewing, Lois Ewing and Trish Adair. Together, they created “Sketchy Ladies.”

“It is women writing with women, all working together, for a larger audience,” Haight said.

The content is a combination of original sketches mixed with improvisational themes that will be different in each performance, Haight said one of the improvised themes is called first and last line. They ask an audience member for a first line and a last line, and in seconds, they have to create a whole scene, on the spot, taken from whatever the audience said.

In a sketch called “CSI Doggie Style,” a sergeant addresses a room full of people about the use of police dogs.

Intermittently the show comes back to the bar where the women are getting progressively drunker while playing Bunko. Then the scene will shift again to tell a new story.

In another sketch, the ladies lightly lampoon the BriarPatch Co-op from the perspective of one of their actors who is a Canadian immigrant.

On the whole, it is high energy show where everyone is having fun, but according to Haight it is definitely not kid friendly.

“We want to represent women in comedy in this area,” Haight said. “We are all taking a pretty huge risk by putting ourselves out there in this way. [Usually we] are used to memorizing lines instead of creating them.”

“Sketchy Ladies” is just one of 35 eclectic acts at this year’s Nugget Fringe Theater Festival.

While the Nugget Fringe is only in its third year in Grass Valley, fringe festivals have spread around the world since their inception in 1947 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Grace Forrest is a freelance writer in Grass Valley. She can be reached at Gracefiddler@gmail.com.