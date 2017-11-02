Sharon Delgado, ‘Love in a Time of Climate Change,’ author reading and signing at the Open Book in Grass Valley
November 2, 2017
Local Reverend Sharon Delgado is an ordained United Methodist minister, activist, and professional speaker who leads seminars and workshops and speaks before spiritual communities and secular audiences on issues related to globalization, climate change, economic and environmental justice, and peacemaking.
In her recent book, "Love in a Time of Climate Change: Honoring Creation, Establishing Justice," Delgado inspires action toward personal and social transformation. Her goal is to motivate people to join in the struggle to create a peaceful, just, and environmentally sustainable world.
Delgado will read from and sign copies of her book at the Open Book, 671 Maltman Drive at 3 p.m. Sunday. This event is free to the public.
"Love in a Time of Climate Change: Honoring Creation, Establishing Justice," challenges readers to develop a faithful response to climate change, which disproportionately harms the poor, threatens future generations, and damages creation.
Her book creatively uses scripture, tradition, reason, and experience to explore the themes of creation and justice in the context of climate change.
Bill McKibben, founder of 350.org, author of "The Comforting Whirlwind: God, Job, and the Scale of Creation" said, "This book is an act of witness, and a powerful one. It reminds us that if church is going to mean anything in a time of rapid climate change, it's going to have to take on this toughest of all questions."
Refreshment will be available for purchase at the Open Book.
