Seventh Grade Geography Tournament winners in Nevada County

Nevada County's first Academic Tournament of the year was a huge success as seven local schools gathered on Tuesday, Oct. 3, for the annual Seventh Grade Geography Tournament.

Teams of three students gathered to collaborate on a fill-in-the blank 100 question test covering local, state, U.S. and world geography.

The written team test was then followed by an individual geography bee where one student from each school team participated in a triple elimination format.

Team awards went to: Magnolia Intermediate, first place; Clear Creek, second place; and Seven Hills, third place.

Individual geography bee awards were awarded to: Seventh Grade Geography Tournament Champion Vaughn Huley from Clear Creek, first place; Connor Drew from Seven Hills, second place; and Raven Biittner from Chicago Park, third place.