Second Saturday spotlight | TheUnion.com

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On the second Saturday of every month, artists are at Art Works Gallery in downtown Grass Valley to give demonstrations, classes, or to display more of their work. Visitors will get the chance to learn about each artist's creative process. On Aug. 12th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. four artists will be featured.

Photographer Gail Lipson will demonstrate her process for photo restoration.

Wood Worker Jane Markham will bring in and talk about how to use her Tibetan-style incense boxes. The boxes are fully metal-lined and release incense through a slot in the top.

Jeweler Linda Kaneko will offer a design workshop using recycled glass, African beads, or shells.

Stone turner Thomas Haddy will be giving a presentation about turned stone.

Art Works Gallery Co-op exhibits a high quality collection of artwork from local artists featuring jewelry, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass, and mixed-media. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Recommended Stories For You