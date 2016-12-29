Season passes available for new Sierra Stages season | TheUnion.com

For its ninth season of quality local theatre in western Nevada County, Sierra Stages presents three great shows starting in March — two playing at Nevada Theatre in Nevada City and the third at Off Center Stage in Grass Valley.

Those include: the hit musical “Chicago” by Fred Ebb, John Kander, and Bob Fosse; the irreverent but deeply felt comedy “End Days” by Deborah Zoe Laufer; and the refreshingly honest and funny musical “Ordinary Days” by Adam Gwon.

For 2017, Sierra Stages offers an affordable 3-Show Season Pass:

Choose between a General Admission Season Pass ($65) or a Reserved Seating Season Pass ($95), and see all three shows: “Chicago”, “End Days”, and “Ordinary Days”. Sierra Stages also invites everyone to become a Sierra Stages Member with a tax-deductible donation that supports quality local theatre. For more information about Sierra Stages 2017 Season Passes and Sierra Stages Memberships visit http://www.SierraStages.org or call Sierra Stages at 530-346-3210.

“END DAYS,” March 2-25 (Nevada Theatre)

The 2017 season opens with “End Days,” a comedy about science, religion, and family. Sixteen-year-old Rachel Stein is having a bad year. Her father hasn’t changed out of his pajamas since 9/11. Her mother has begun a close, personal relationship with Jesus. Her new neighbor, a 16-year-old Elvis impersonator, has fallen for her hard. And the Apocalypse is coming Wednesday. Her only hope is that Stephen Hawking will save them all.

“Following the success of ‘The Cripple of Inishmaan’ this past year, we wanted to find a similarly funny, sharp, and intelligently written play that we could present in March, and think we have done so with ‘End Days’,” says Sierra Stages Board President Peter Mason. “‘End Days’ is both funny and moving as it explores a suburban New Jersey family attempting to cope with the events of 9/11. It is one of the few plays we know of that substantively addresses the intersection between science and religion — and the only play we know of that features both Jesus and Stephen Hawking as characters. “End Days” is directed by Robert Rossman and features local actors Brian Arnold, Cathy Callas, Max Freedman, Michele Nesbit, and T.E. Wolfe. The set design is by Robert Rossman, lighting design is by Erin Beatie, and costume design is by Paulette Sand-Gilbert.

“CHICAGO,” July 13-Aug. 5 (Nevada Theatre)

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, “Chicago” tells the story of Roxie Hart, a chorus girl who murders her lover. Desperate to avoid a conviction, Roxie dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer, Billy Flynn, to transform her crime into a barrage of sensational headlines. Most audiences know “Chicago” from the 2002 movie version with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renee Zellweger, and Richard Gere. Originally premiering on Broadway in 1975, “Chicago” is a modern classic of the American musical theatre, with an accessible and intelligent score by John Kander and Fred Ebb. The show is wholly entertaining and incredibly artful as it leads the audience to contemplate the ease with which public opinion may be manipulated with a little smoke and mirrors and a lot of razzle-dazzle. Susan Mason directs, with dance direction by George Jayne and musical direction by Ken Getz.

“ORDINARY DAYS,” Oct. 5-28 (Off Center Stage)

From the bustling streets to the quiet rooftops, “Ordinary Days” tells the story of four New Yorkers whose lives are unexpectedly interconnected by circumstance. Warren house-sits a cat for an imprisoned guerrilla conceptual artist. Deb has come to New York for grad school. Jason has moved in with his new girlfriend, Claire, and they negotiate the perilous shoehorning of one person’s stuff into another’s small apartment. The series of funny and fortuitous events in this intimate, fast-paced musical proves that ordinary days can be simply extraordinary. Sandra Rockman directs, with musical direction by Ken Getz.

The Sierra Stages 2016 Season Pass may be purchased now through March 1 online at http://www.SierraStages.org or by calling Sierra Stages at 530-346-3210.