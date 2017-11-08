Sean Jordan: Remembering what the holidays are all about

The cold air is upon us and I feel more and more as though I belong in House Stark from "Game of Thrones" saying, "Winter is coming …"

With the Sierra getting its first few inches of snow and the ski resorts ramping up for their opening days, my fear of holiday traffic/crowds and shoveling is looming.

Cold weather means getting our cars in tip-top shape and preparing for family and friends coming into town.

We are now two weeks away from Thanksgiving and all the craziness that is the holiday season.

For some, the holiday shopping has already begun and people are already preparing for all the Black Friday deals that are in the works.

That is not my cup of tea.

To me the holidays are about giving and gratitude, which is why my wife and I are planning on just relaxing at home, maybe have a friend or two over, and watching football while having a good meal. We like to share what little we have with the people we care about.

That is a tradition I can get behind. Good food, good friends, and good football (hopefully).

I have never been one for the holidays, if I am being honest. The marketing for holiday shopping has gotten out of hand and has altered the nature of the holidays. What used to be a day of thanks has turned into something completely different.

I get a little overwhelmed with the crowds all clamoring for the deals on material objects. Granted, I love new toys like everyone else, but I can wait for the hype to die down before I indulge.

Caring for one another without the expectation of getting something in return is what the holidays are all about. Not getting a great deal on a 4K TV.

With that said, two community organizations have partnered together to exemplify that exact meaning. Music in the Mountains and Hospitality House have collaborated on "The Brown Bag Bash" fundraiser that will benefit both the Hospitality House and Music in the Mountains' Young Composers Project.

The young composers spent time at the Hospitality House learning more about people who are homeless.

"Most of the kids had a preconceived notion of what homeless people are like," said Music in the Mountains Education Coordinator Mark Vance. "They quickly realized, 'Hey, they're just like us; brothers and sisters who have had some bad luck.' Things snowball and before they know it they're homeless. The kids became very compassionate and volunteered left and right."

I think we could all take a page out of the kids' book and do our part this holiday season by helping those in need.

Contact Prospector Editor Sean Jordan at 530-477-4219 or sjordan@theunion.com.